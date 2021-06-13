White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

