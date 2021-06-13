White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of The Joint worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JYNT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $76.71.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,902 shares of company stock valued at $35,331,770. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

