White Pine Capital LLC Raises Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Astronics worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 808,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 606.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.