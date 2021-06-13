White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 42,729 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 466,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

