White Pine Capital LLC Sells 43,834 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,834 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIFI. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Friday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

