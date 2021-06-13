WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.09 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $837.76 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007460 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,498,460 coins and its circulating supply is 727,498,459 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

