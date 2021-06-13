Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLL traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $51.05. 442,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,727. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

