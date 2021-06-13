Wilder World Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $319,565.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00792856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.82 or 0.08090690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084256 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

