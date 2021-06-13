Wing (WING) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Wing has a market cap of $36.59 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.92 or 0.00056493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00164859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00187422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.93 or 0.01128644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.19 or 0.99896482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,794,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,319 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.