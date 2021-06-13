WINk Hits Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00498091 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

