WINk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00501121 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.