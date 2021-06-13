WINkLink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.52 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $347.46 million and $30.52 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

