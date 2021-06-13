Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $495,594.36 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $495,594.36 and approximately $111,374.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,898.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.06 or 0.06554708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00446654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.00 or 0.01585027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00152283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.00671395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00450544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007532 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.