Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0677 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $543,680.27 and approximately $127,718.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,832.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.48 or 0.06385088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.25 or 0.01574076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00434237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00671464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00436283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007161 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040690 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

