Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the May 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:WF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16. Woori Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.