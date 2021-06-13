Wownero Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $106,450.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002321 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056824 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

