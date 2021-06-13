WOWswap Price Hits $7.85 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00021844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $34,836.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00172616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.01115798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,970.96 or 1.00045675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

