Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits One Day Volume of $148.38 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.36 billion and $148.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $38,935.71 or 1.00096983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008651 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 189,061 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

