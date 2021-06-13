Wrapped BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $309.86 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $309.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $359.47 or 0.00922368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00162473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00187309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.01075657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.45 or 0.99470370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,929,242 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

