Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Cap of $104.85 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $104.85 million and $11.07 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $62.52 or 0.00161058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00084112 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

