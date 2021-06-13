Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $122,558.66 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $360.47 or 0.00913587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00801327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.87 or 0.07973069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00083572 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

