Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Hits $332.90

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $332.90 or 0.00924368 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $113,186.24 and approximately $335.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00796185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.84 or 0.08232504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085625 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

