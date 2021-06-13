WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 175.8% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the May 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.88.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
