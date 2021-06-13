WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 175.8% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 175.8% from the May 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WUXIF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

