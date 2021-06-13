WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $43.36.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
