WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 163.2% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.