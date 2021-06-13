Xend Finance Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.90 million and $1.04 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00172797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00195389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.01107366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,784.09 or 0.99680593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

