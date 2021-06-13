xRhodium Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00005370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $28.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007618 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003433 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057970 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001890 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

