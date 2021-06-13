XRP (XRP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 10% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $38.38 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00195286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.01107167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,020.04 or 1.00163216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,388,890 coins and its circulating supply is 46,189,574,356 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

