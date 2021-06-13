XSGD Market Cap Reaches $24.75 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and $8,849.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00172861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00190318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.01110084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,115.89 or 1.00209093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 32,717,107 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

