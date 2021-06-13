XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,209.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 46% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,209.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00167261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00187323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.01130993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

