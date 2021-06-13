Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,888.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Xuez has a market cap of $108,493.99 and approximately $52,888.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 90.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,068,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,417 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.