Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.58% of Xylem worth $110,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.16. 759,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,399. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.