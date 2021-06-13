Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 18,176 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. VMware comprises 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,586 shares of company stock worth $21,679,045 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,925. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

