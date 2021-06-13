Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. 1,262,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,526.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

