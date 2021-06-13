Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $40,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $218,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

