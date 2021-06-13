Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $44,639.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00340799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00152205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00213683 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,239,856 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.