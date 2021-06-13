yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Tops $1,054.18 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.