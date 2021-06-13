Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Yelp worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 137,269 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

NYSE YELP opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -271.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.