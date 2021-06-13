YENTEN (YTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $108.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $147,197.19 and approximately $108.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,008.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.39 or 0.06472470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.25 or 0.01578671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00442311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00150817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.00 or 0.00678222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00446514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007459 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039062 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

