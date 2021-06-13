YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $183,333.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00010262 BTC on major exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $77,904.88 and approximately $183,333.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

