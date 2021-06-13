Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $98,717.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

