Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89. Yokogawa Electric has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

