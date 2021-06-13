YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1.17 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

