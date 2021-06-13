yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,323.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $198.85 million and approximately $19,323.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,014,104 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

