YUSRA Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. YUSRA has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $121,003.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00172861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00190318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.01110084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,115.89 or 1.00209093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,673 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

