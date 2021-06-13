Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $61.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,396 shares of company stock worth $388,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $999.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

