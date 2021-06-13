Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $216.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $929.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.83 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.02 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $65.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $839.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $68.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

