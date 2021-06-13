Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

