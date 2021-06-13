Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 240.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $290,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $38,617,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $6,728,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

