Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 804,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

