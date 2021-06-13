Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.